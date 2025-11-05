Atria Investments Inc Sells 121,986 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,986 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 369.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 393,830 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 554.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 111,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

