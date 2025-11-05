Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,937 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

