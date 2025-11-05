Atria Investments Inc Sells 262 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 426.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Up 0.5%

PODD stock opened at $320.27 on Wednesday. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $230.05 and a 1-year high of $353.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $353.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

