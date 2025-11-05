Atria Investments Inc Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 293.3% in the second quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.5% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $232.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -775.61 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.80.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $7,922,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares in the company, valued at $36,129,520.88. This trade represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 635,060 shares of company stock worth $132,450,738 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

