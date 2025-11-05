Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 317,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after buying an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average is $217.49.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

