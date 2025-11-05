Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

