B90 (LON:B90) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.01 and last traded at GBX 4.01. 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 278,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20.

The company has a market cap of £17.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.96.

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

