Banco De Chile $BCH Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Banco De Chile by 823.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 1,355.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco De Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco De Chile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. Banco De Chile has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 32.87%.The business had revenue of $675.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

