Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,266,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 930,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,635,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,452,000 after purchasing an additional 831,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson stock opened at $245.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $252.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

In other news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Stirrup sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $226,968.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,735.34. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

