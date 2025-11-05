Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1,772.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IYH stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $63.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.