Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 37,979 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 92.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,979 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,353,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $304.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 159,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,715.52. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 358,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,684,357 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

