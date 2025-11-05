Blackstone Inc. $BX Holdings Lifted by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 156.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 21.2% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This trade represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,551,515 shares of company stock worth $67,038,327 and have sold 16,884,634 shares worth $138,445,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

