BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBIO. Leerink Partners set a $68.00 price objective on BridgeBio Pharma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.71 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 198,359 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $13,206,742.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 679,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,273,001.82. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 40,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 935,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,526,928.70. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,746 shares of company stock valued at $41,506,451. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.