Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $279,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $351.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

