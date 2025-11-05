Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,721,000 after acquiring an additional 183,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,823,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,911 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,199,000 after purchasing an additional 700,978 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $60,492,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

