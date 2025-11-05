Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $114.13.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

