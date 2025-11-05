Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.3571.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $150,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,514 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,384,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,791,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 623,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 516,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.94%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

