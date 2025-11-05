Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 575.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carvana were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.20, for a total transaction of $805,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,509,201.60. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.57, for a total transaction of $3,245,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,977 shares in the company, valued at $33,098,674.89. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 853,475 shares of company stock worth $304,498,378. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $309.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.43. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

