CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,567,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 514.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,776,000 after buying an additional 1,004,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,178,000 after buying an additional 665,289 shares in the last quarter. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CNX opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. CNX Resources Corporation. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.