Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Stake Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1,099.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COKE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ COKE opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

