Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.9750.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $307.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.90 and a 200 day moving average of $309.45. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,977.22. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $59,552,326. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

