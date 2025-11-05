Community Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Seek First Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

