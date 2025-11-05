Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 4,633 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Arete raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.42.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.