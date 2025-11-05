Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 26,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.