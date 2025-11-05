DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 43.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DraftKings by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 6.4%

DraftKings stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.DraftKings’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,824,500.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,285,000. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,807,391 in the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price objective on DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.34.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

