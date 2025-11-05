Edmp Inc. Sells 920 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.42.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

