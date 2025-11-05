Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 104,293 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,293 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Docusign by 864.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other Docusign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $533,925.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,915.98. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,992. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

