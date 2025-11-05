Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 279.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

