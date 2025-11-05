Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,505. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 133,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,096,400. This represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.14. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

