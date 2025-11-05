Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,064 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $21,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Assurant by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,925. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Assurant

Assurant Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $214.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.97 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.