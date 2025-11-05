Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,713 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in MongoDB by 247.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $375.00 target price on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.89.

MongoDB stock opened at $355.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of -363.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $385.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,493 shares of company stock worth $33,830,023. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

