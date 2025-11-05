Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,287 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,997,000 after buying an additional 2,906,783 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,268 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,521,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,554 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 553.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after purchasing an additional 953,143 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Zacks Research cut APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $37.04.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,346,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,348,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,873,598.23. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,091,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

