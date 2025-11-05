Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,886 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $22,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 304,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.17 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.86.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 293.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.