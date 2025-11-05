Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $120.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.0% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 36,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 816,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $179,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.3% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 44,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day moving average is $217.49.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

