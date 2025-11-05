Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,544,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,517,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,438,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $94,251,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,166,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

WTRG stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Essential Utilities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

