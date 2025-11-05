Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 423.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,658,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 112.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 436,231 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 140.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 415,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,454,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,476.46. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,548.40. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,311,091. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete Research raised Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

ETSY stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

