Eversource Energy $ES Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $286,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after acquiring an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,090,000 after acquiring an additional 401,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after acquiring an additional 351,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 244.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 373,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 265,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

