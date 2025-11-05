Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.51.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

