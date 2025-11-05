First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $138.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $143.74.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

