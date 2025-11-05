FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November $FNOV Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOVFree Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 369,106 shares during the period. VestGen Investment Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $937.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (BATS:FNOV)

