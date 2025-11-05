FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP Stake Boosted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,192 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 14,492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $170,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $41,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 38.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $62,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 8.6%

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $140.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 75.13% and a negative net margin of 41.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

