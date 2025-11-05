Gentex Corporation $GNTX Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 85.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Gentex by 305.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. Gentex Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.