Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.1538.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 173.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 243.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 713.7% during the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 332,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 83,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

