Global Payments Inc. $GPN Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,828.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.45.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

