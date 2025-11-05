Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 227,800 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GRC opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.61 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.79%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

