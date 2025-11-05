Graham Holdings Company $GHC Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 126.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 216.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Graham Price Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $1,034.77 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings Company has a 12 month low of $840.50 and a 12 month high of $1,200.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,089.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,003.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $14.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.36 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

