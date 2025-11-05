Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE Holdings Increased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1,221.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 5,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

ETHE stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

