Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,216 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10,133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 28.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Trex by 35,733.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Trex by 16.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Zelman & Associates lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

TREX opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

