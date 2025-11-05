Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 875.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

