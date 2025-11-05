Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Telefonica SA $TEF

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 1,746.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonica in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonica by 50.4% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the first quarter worth $78,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Telefonica to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Telefonica SA has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

